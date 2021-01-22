UP Cops Begin Probe In FIR Against 'Mirzapur' Makers In Mumbai

Mumbai: A visiting Uttar Pradesh police team has started an investigation into a case against makers of web series “Mirzapur”, officials said on Friday. The three-member team of the Mirzapur police, which landed here two days ago, is carrying out the investigation with assistance from their Mumbai counterparts, they said.

The team is investigating on the basis of an FIR registered at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station in Mirzapur that accuses the show makers of “hurting religious sentiments and provoking the breach of peace”. Executive producers of the series, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Bhaumik Gondaliya, and Amazon Prime Video platform were named in the FIR.

The Mirzapur police team has started the probe here after seeking permission, as per rules, from Mumbai DCP (Detection -I) on Thursday, they added. The Mumbai police rejected speculation in certain quarters about a rift between the two police forces over the investigation and lack of support from local personnel to the visiting team.

Such messages were circulating on social media, but the Mumbai police claimed there was no truth in them. Quashing speculation, the Mumbai police, in a statement, said “Above messages are going viral on social media. Please note that they are rumours and factually incorrect. The Mumbai police is providing full assistance to the UP police.” Mirzapur Range IG Piyush Kumar told .