UP Court Asks Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh to Appear in Maintenance Case Against Him

Actor Pawan Singh, who is often referred to as the ‘Power star’ of Bhojpuri cinema, has been in the news for months for his separation from his second wife. The actor filed for divorce from Jyoti Singh in April of this year in the Civil Court of Ara in Bihar and the matter was heard after a month. The judge advised the couple to resolve the matter among themselves but the dispute was not resolved.

Recently, Jyoti Singh, the wife of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, filed a maintenance petition at a court in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. Now, the court has asked Pawan Singh to present his side on November 5 in the case filed by Jyoti, seeking maintenance.

Top showsha video

Her advocate Piyush Singh said that Jyoti filed a suit against Bhojpuri film actor Pawan Singh in Ballia’s family court on April 22 for maintenance under section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The family court judge Ragini Singh had earlier asked the actor to appear on June 2 but he did not turn up on the scheduled date, the council said.

The lawyer claimed that even after Pawan Singh received notices on July 7 and August 1, he failed to show up in court. He stated that the court has now set the date of November 5 for the fourth time.

Pawan Singh married Jyoti, daughter of Rambabu Singh of Middhi locality of Ballia city on March 6, 2018. The wedding ceremony was held at a hotel in Chitbargaon, about 15 km from the district headquarters. He was previously married to Neelam Singh, who died by suicide in 2015, hardly a year after their marriage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here