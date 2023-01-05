UP Govt Going to Take Forward Process of Giving Subsidies to Web Series, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the UP government, under its film policy, is going to take forward the process of giving subsidies in the field of web series. The CM was meeting film actors and producers to discuss the potential of the UP Film City, which is currently under construction. He also met actor Akshay Kumar earlier in the day. He said that any director or producer can take advantage of this subsidy while working at UP.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, the CM Adityanath met Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and the latter asked the politician to watch his recent film Ram Setu. As per a statement from the CM’s office, Akshay expressed his enthusiasm and said that the Hindi film industry is waiting for the opening of the film city, as it will ‘provide a new option to the cinema world’.

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath also invited the Bollywood actor to visit Uttar Pradesh. The UP CM noted that films play an important role in creating and raising social awareness and promoting social and national causes. He added that filmmakers should select subjects by laying importance on the social and national consciousness. CM Yogi Adityanath offered assurance that the Film City of U.P will be at par with global standards and will soon unveil a new policy with a single-window clearance system.

