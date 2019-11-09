UP is the Flavour of Season in Showbiz, Says Divyenndu

Actor Divyenndu Sharma says Uttar Pradesh has become an inspirational destination for writers, and is gaining popularity in showbiz. Divyenndu rose to fame portraying characters from Uttar Pradesh in movies such as Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and is once again cast in a similar role in the Hotstar Special movie, Kanpuriye.

The film traces the lives of smalltown boys chasing big city dreams. One of the protagonists,

"UP right now is the flavour of the season. A lot of writers and directors hail from small towns and they prefer to present stories which they can relate to. I'm glad I got to be a part of such special projects that have been loved and cherished by audiences. For me, it's been an absolute honor to have worked in these movies," Divyenndu said.

In Kanpuriye, Divyenndu essays the character of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, a fresh law graduate unable to pursue his dream job because of an impending Court case.

The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Harsh Mayar, Vijay Raaz, Gyan Prakash, Harshita Gaur and Rajshri Deshpande. Produced by Yoodlee Films from the house of Saregama, Kanpuriye has been directed by Ashish Aryan. It is currently streaming on Hotstar VIP.

