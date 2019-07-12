UP Police Visits Sonakshi Sinha's House in Juhu in Connection with a Cheating Case

In February this year, a case of fraud was registered against Sonakshi Sinha in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The Bollywood actress' management agency had then alleged that the organiser, who had filed the complaint, is using the media to release false and manipulated facts and that if he doesn't stop at this, Sonakshi and her team will be forced to take legal action.

In a development in the matter, a team of officials from the Uttar Pradesh Police visited the home of Bollywood actor in Juhu on Thursday in connection with a case.

Talent Full On Company was roped in for the event and after talking to the private secretary of Sonakshi, Rs 32 lakh was deposited in her account. At the last minute however, Sonakshi cancelled her appearance causing losses to the organiser.

As per police, four others, along with Sonakshi, were named in the complaint -- Malvika Punjabi, Dhumil Thakkar, Edgar Sakaria and Abhishek Sinha. Law enforcement had claimed that the accused in the case have defrauded the complainant of Rs 32 lakh.

The UP Police, assisted by officials from the Juhu police station, went to Sonakshi’s home on Thursday evening to question her in regard with the allegations. However, senior police officials said that the actor was not at home and the police left after waiting for a few hours. An official at Juhu police station said that the UP police team is likely to visit Sonakshi’s home again on Friday, reported indianexpress.com.

On the movies front, Sonakshi's Khandaani Shafakhana is set to release on August 2, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi. She is also working on Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan, which is et for December 2019 release.

(With inputs from IANS)

