'Up To The Person To Break Boundaries': Kareena Kapoor On Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan. During the promotions, the actress, in an interview with India Today, spoke about the film and also sister-in-law Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. Alia Bhatt is married to Kareena’s cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple is now expecting their first child together.

During the interview, Kareena Kapoor said that she was five-and-a-half months pregnant when she was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. She worked throughout her pregnancy. Speaking about Alia Bhatt, the actress said, “Alia is still pregnant and working and continues to work.” So, it’s up to the person to break boundaries and take up the challenge, said Kareena.

For the unversed, after dating each other for a few years, Alia Bhatt got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. In June, the couple announced that they are going to be parents and are expecting their first child together.

On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan and they are proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh). Kareena was pregnant with Jeh when she was shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

During the interview with India Today, the actress also talked about shooting and said that it becomes a topic of discussion, people are writing articles and debates are happening but in reality, they are still working, everyone’s getting their work. “If you’re talented, you will get work. If you’re looking good, you will get work. If you’re being yourself, you’ll get work,” concluded Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. After much-delay, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11.

