Upcoming Malayalam Movie Pathonpatham Noottandu’s Teaser Released

The official teaser of the Malayalam movie Pathonpatham Noottandu has been released almost three years after the announcement of the project by the makers. The teaser is currently trending and it has received 58 k likes and 4.4 million views on YouTube.

Lead actor of the movie Siju Wilson also shared the teaser poster of Pathonpatham Noottandu on Instagram. “Woahhhh! Thank you for 4 million plus views and counting,” wrote Siju.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siju Wilson (@siju_wilson)



The magnum opus period drama of filmmaker Vinayan is based on the life of social reformer and Ezhava chieftain Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. The teaser of the movie gives a glimpse into life in 19th century Kerala as well as the caste oppression prevalent at the time. The teaser also shows the protests by untouchables at the time against social discrimination, especially their uproar against the breast tax.

In the teaser Siju is seen in an intense look and his appearance as a warrior promises the movie to be an action packed drama. The movie will hit the theatres in October this year.

Siju plays the role of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. The actor gained recognition after his role as Roy Issac in the show Just fun Chumma, which airs on Amrita TV. Later, he appeared in many successful films including Neram (2013), Preman (2015), Happy wedding (2016) and Aadhu(2018).

The film also stars Anoop Menon, Kayadu Lohar, Indrans Kochuvel, Alencier Ley Lopez and Krishana. The movie has been produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam movies. M Jayachandran composes the songs while Santosh Narayanan composes the background score.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.