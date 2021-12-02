CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Upcoming Marathi Comedy Show 'He Tar Kahich Nay' Faces Intense Trolling After 1st Promo

Looks like Zee Marathi is gearing up to entertain the audience in every possible way.

Looks like Zee Marathi is gearing up to entertain the audience in every possible way.

However, the fans don't appear much excited or amused as they trolled it even before the show has gone on air.

Entertainment Bureau

Zee Marathi is coming with a new show titled ‘He Tar Kahich Nay’ from December 10 and the first promo was recently released. A video was shared by Zee Marathi on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, who acted in Apsara, can be seen narrating some funny tales. The promo suggests that it’s a comedy show. The format of the show is not clear yet.

However, the fans don’t appear much excited or amused as they started trolling it even before the show has gone on air.

Sharing the video, Zee Marathi wrote in the caption, “Apsara is also ahead in telling tales. New Program ‘Hey Tar Kahich Nay’ from 10th December Fri to Sat at 9:30 pm."

However, even before the comedy show could premiere, netizens have let the makers know in the comments section what they make of their work. One of the users called it a scrap joke, while another also posted some negative comments.

Looks like the Zee Marathi fans are disappointed with the jokes, as well as the ones delivering them. But it’s worth a mention that the show might grow on the audience once it starts airing. But with negative comments already making it to the comments section, it will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to the Comedy series when it comes on TV.

Apart from this, a new cooking show will also start airing on Zee Marathi. Looks like Zee Marathi is gearing up to entertain the audience in every possible way.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:December 02, 2021, 18:16 IST