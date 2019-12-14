Take the pledge to vote

Upcoming Movie on Tanhaji Does Not Show His True Lineage: Plea in Delhi High Court

Ajay Devgn's 100th film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has landed in legal trouble as a plea has been filed against the film in Delhi High Court, claiming it "deliberately conceals" his true lineage.

December 14, 2019
A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the director of upcoming Bollywood film Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior to show the true lineage of Tanhaji.

The petition has also sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to grant a certificate for public viewing to the film, starring Ajay Devgan in the lead, if the true lineage of Tanhaji Malusare is not shown in it.

The plea by Akhil Bhartiya Kshtriya Koli Rajput Sangh, a society, has alleged that the makers of the film are incorrectly showing Tanhaji as belonging to the Maratha community when he in fact was a Kshatriya Mahadeo Koli.

It has claimed that the film, scheduled to be released on January 10, "deliberately concealed" the true lineage of Tanhaji "for political and commercial gains". The petition has further claimed that the Koli community had sent several representations to the CBFC to ensure the film is not released without showing the true lineage of Tanhaji, but no action has been taken by the censor board.

Tanhaji Malusare, also known as 'Simha' (lion) was a warrior and military leader in the army of Shivaji.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. It has been directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn; Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

