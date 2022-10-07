UPSC Topper Athar Aamir Khan Ties Nuptial Knot With Dr Mehreen Qazi

Athar Aamir Khan, the 2016 UPSC topper, has tied the nuptial knot with Dr Mehreen Qazi. The officer has shared glimpses from their wedding on Instagram. The official photographer hired by the newlywed couples posted a similar video with the caption, “Qubool Hai”, a special song composed for the beautiful wedding ceremony of Athar and Mehreen. The video shows special moments between the Athar and Mehreen families during the wedding. It captures the blissful faces of the duo. The most remarkable sequence in the clip is three magical words of Qubool hai.

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan posted a picture from the cake-cutting ceremony. The duo, holding the knife, blushed and posed candidly for the lens. He captioned the post, “Alhamdulillah”. Many followers of Athar Aamir congratulated him and blessed the newlywed couple. Various IAS officers of the 2016 batch congratulated the duo. A user wrote, “MashaAllah very very congratulations to both of you. May Allah bless you always.” Another wrote, “Congratulations. Amy, this togetherness lasts forever and beyond infinity.”

At present IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan is the Commissioner of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and the CEO of Srinagar Smart City Ltd. Apart from this, earlier, he was an engineer. Athar passed the UPSC exam and accepted the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 2015. (IRTS). Later, he reappeared for the UPSC and became the second topper of UPSC 2016 after Tina Dabi.

Earlier, Athar Aamir Khan was married to Tina Dabi. They both fell in love during IAS officers’ training in Mussoorie. After two years of marriage, they parted ways. Tina Dabi is now married to Pradeep Gawande, a 2013 IAS officer. Meanwhile, Mehreen Qazi is working as a Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center in Delhi.

