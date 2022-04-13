Upset Pratik Sehajpal Tries To Walk Out Of Tu Laut Aa Event After Kashika Kapoor Tries To 'Clarify' Controversy

Big Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehjpal is one of the much-loved stars on television. The actor recently hit the headlines for his music video titled ‘Tu Laut Aa’ also featuring Kashika Kapoor. While the song’s video is being widely appreciated, a viral video from ‘Tu Laut Aa event sees an upset Pratik trying to walk out after Kashika tries to clarify the controversy related to the song saying it was all “a publicity stunt."

In a video shared by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Pratik seems upset about the controversy about him and Kashika. As the clip starts, we see Kashika is seen addressing the controversy, saying, “there are a lot of controversies going on between the two of us. I just wanted to say it was a publicity stunt.” Pratik cuts in between the conversation saying, “Let’s not talk about it. I don’t wanna talk about it.” He even stood up to leave the promotions of the song in between but was urged to stay back. At the end of the video, Pratik asks the media persons to take a separate interview.

Scores of Pratik fans chimed into the comments section and praised Pratik, alleging that “Kashika is using Pratik to gain popularity and fame.”

While one fan wrote,"Dragging your own co star down for gaining cheap publicity??? You just brought yourself worse with this disgusting pr stunt 👎👎👎👎 Hats off to Pratik for still continuing the promotions. This is called real professionalism ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ #PratikSehajpal supremacy 👑.” Another wrote, “Don’t use Pratik name for publicity stunt.”

It all started when Pratik took to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet about him being overshadowed. He wrote, “Bhai main kya bolun. I’m a hardworking man who believes In lifting people up. Kar do mujhe overshadow Meri qismat aur mehnat ka haqdaar toh main hi rahunga na!”

As for Kashika, before the release of the music video, she posted a screengrab of the Instagram Stories and allegedly blamed Pratik for editing out her scenes from the clip. She even said that he paid people to get her scenes cut from ‘Tu Laut Aa’.

The actress posted a screengrab of the heat she has received on Twitter after Pratik posted the tweet about him being ‘overshadowed.’

Meanwhile, Tu Laut Aa featuring Kashika and Pratik was released on Tuesday, April 12. It is an emotional romantic song that the two deal with their heartbreak and how they deal with the problems they face in their relationship. The song has been sung by Yasser Desai and Prakriti Kakar.

