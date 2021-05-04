Upsetting to See the Reality of Our Country Right Now: Avika Gor

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor recently faced the wrath of the pandemic as her grandfather passed away and her grandmother tested positive for the virus. She had taken to Instagram to talk about the overburdened healthcare system in the country and requested people to take necessary precautions and wear a mask whenever they step out. In a long note that she had penned, she also requested people to donate plasma to help others in need.

Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Avika opened up about the difficulties her family had to go through and the situation the country is in right now.

“My father and grandmother were tested positive, just three days after my grandfather passed away. All of us were already devastated and this was a huge blow. My father is diabetic and grandmother is 80, so I was scared every minute. It wasn’t easy, but they’re both fighters. They sailed through, and my mother and I did whatever we could to help," she told Hindustan Times.

However, she is elated to see how citizens are coming together on social media and behaving responsibly to help each other. “Everyone has come together and are trying their best to help whoever they can. That is indeed the need of the hour! It’s upsetting to see the reality of our country right now, but it’s heartwarming to see how a lot of people are trying to support their fellow beings,” she added.

Talking of the importance of vaccination and plasma donation, the Sasural Simar Ka actress said, “There are misconceptions about vaccines and plasma donation because of our brilliant whatsapp university. If one were to check properly, there’s enough information out there to tell people all about them. People should understand why vaccines are important. It reduces the impact of the virus in our bodies. One might still contract the virus, but you’ll fight it better. Plasma donation, on the other hand, is the responsibility of every person who has won the battle with Covid. We must save as many lives as we can."

