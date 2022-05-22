Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant Dance Together In Viral Video, Netizens Call Them 'Bicchdi Hui Behne'

Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and she never fails to amaze fans with her too-hot-to-handle looks. Recently, Bigg Boss OTT fame reached 3 million followers on her Instagram account. As reported by India.com, Urfi celebrated the same in Goa along with her friends including Rakhi Sawant. Several pictures and videos from Urfi’s bash are now going viral on social media. In one of the clips, Urfi and Rakhi can be seen dancing together at the party. While Rakhi was dressed in a black ruffle sari, Urfi wore a white co-ord set.

Check out Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In another video, Rakhi can be seen congratulating Urfi for 3 million Instagram followers. In the same video, Urfi also declares that she will organise a big celebration in Dubai if her Instagram account reaches 300 million followers. While Rakhi also promises to attend it, Urfi shares that she will herself design an outfit for Rakhi Sawant too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens were quick to react to their video. “Dono behne mil gae,” one of the comments read. Another social media user was left completely impressed with their dance movie and wrote, “Ufff!! Solid” along with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed also opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not,” she said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.