Urfi Javed Asks Who Is Ram Gopal Varma To Speak In Between Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth?

Urfi Javed is not on board with Ram Gopal Varma’s comment on Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation. Earlier this week, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had announced that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. Following their statement, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, “Star divorces are good trendsetters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages."

“Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage. Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days," he said in a series of tweets. He added that smart people love while only ‘dumbos’ marry. “Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness," he added.

When a member of the press asked Urfi about her thoughts on Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s separation and RGV’s thoughts on it, the Bigg Boss OTT alum said, “First of all, marriages don’t last because women are not taking sh*t from men. We are not ready to be in an abusive relationship. If two people don’t get along, they should move on instead of sticking together because (of the notion) what will the society say. Who the f**k is Ram Gopal Varma to speak in between Dhanush and his wife (Aishwaryaa)?"

Urfi Javed Trolled Again For Her Saree:

Meanwhile, Urfi was trolled yet again for her outfit. On Thursday, she stepped out wearing a pink blouse and a white floral printed saree. The unusual blouse was disapproved by social media users. They took the comments section of a post shared by paparazzi featuring her look and trolled her. “Kyun saree ka mazak bana rahi ho (Why are you making a joke of the saree?)," a comment read. “Isko sabse worst dress ka award daana chahiye (she should be given the worst dressed award)," another user said. “She needs to change her designer," a social media user recommended.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.