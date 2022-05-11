Urfi Javed Breaks the Internet with Her ‘Ariel’ Inspired Look, Fans Term Her Beautiful; Watch

Internet sensation Urfi Javed never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. The TV actress often hits the headlines thanks to her bizarre sense of style. Urfi Javed never fails to leave fans stunned with her too-hot-to-handle pictures and videos. Each time the actress drops a post on social media, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention.

Once again, Urfi Javed set social media on fire with her latest video. On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her official Instagram account and dropped a stunning video as she channelled her inner ‘Ariel’ from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. In the video, Urfi is seen donning a blue seashell top and she wrapped a purple see-through fabric around her legs. Urfi looks captivating as she flaunts her toned figure on the beach. With her long strands left open in the air, Urfi is seen striking sensuous poses for the lens. Urfi wore dewy makeup and ner mascara laden eyes made the actress look ravishisng.

Along with the clip, she added Bipasha Basu’s song Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from her film Jism.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Made this bikini top using shells and wrapped a see through fabric around my legs ! Ariel is ready!”

Soon after the video was posted, scores of Urfi’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the TV actress. While one fan wrote, “Great video,” another fan commented, “Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful 💜💜💜💚💚💚.”

Urfi recently shared that she does get affected by internet bullying, and has also received rape threats. Recently, on her Instagram Stories, Urfi penned down how the constant bullying, and trolling sometimes make her go crazy. “I cry, I cry a lot but I guess life goes on. You just gotta do you, those who don’t understand you shouldn’t even matter," she said. Urfi shared that usually, she gets over it but in rare instances, she feels like giving up. “It does get me at times! The hate, the abuses, the trolls, the bullying, the rape threats, death threats, what not," she wrote.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

