Urfi Javed Bumps Into a Man While Entering Lift; Tells Paparazzi, 'Uski Kismat Achi Hai'

Uorfi Javed’s love for weird, bold, and bizarre outfits is known to all. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public or drops a video on social media, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. Recently, Urfi got spotted by paparazzi as she was about to step into a lift. The actress accidentally bumped into a man and told the paparazzi ‘uski kismat achi hai.'(He has good fortune).

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urfi is seen looking gorgeous in a sexy top covering just her breasts, and a black transparent skirt. We see the TV actress waiting outside a lift as paparazzi stop her to talk to her and capture her in the lens. Urfi then is seen entering a lift and soon after the lift opens she accidentally barged into a man. Next, a camera person asks Urfi ‘what happened to you?’ Why are you bumping into people?’ Urfi gives a prompt response saying, ‘he has a good fortune.’

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, several netizens took to the comments section to criticise her outfit. While one of the social media users commented, “Look at her clothes ye konsa fashion hai…very shameful," another commented, “Too much,,,."

In another video, Urfi is seen accidentally bumping into another fan while he took selfie.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame has been a target of trolls for her out-of-the-box style quotient. However, each time Urfi turns the tide against these trolls with more unconventional clothing, unafraid to wear outfits as her heart pleases. Recently, the Bepanaah actress was seen ditching her clothes once again and covering her assets with nothing but red tape.

Earlier, Urfi hogged the limelight for going topless as she covered her torso with just two champagne glasses. Check out the video here:

Urfi is grabbing all the attention for her stint at MTV Splitsvilla Season 14, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. From engaging in fights with the other contestants to performing tasks, Urfi has made viewers hooked to their screens.

Read all the Latest Movies News here