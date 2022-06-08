Urfi Javed Changes Her Name To 'Uorfi', Asks All To Be 'Mindful While Writing'

Well, it’s not Urfi but Uorfi from now on. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram account and announced that she has officially changed her name from Urfi to Uorfi. The actress mentioned that even though the spelling is changed, the pronunciation remains the same. She also asked everyone to be mindful while writing her name.

“Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my Uorfi. It’ll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I’m mindful ( keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Check Out Uorfi Javed’s Instagram Story Here:

Uorfi Javed rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Since then, she has often made headlines for her fashion choices. Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi featured in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Recently, Uorfi Javed also opened up about receiving hate messages/comments on social media. She took to her Instagram stories and shared screenshots of hate comments she received recently. In these messages, some netizens were seen wishing death for Urfi Javed. One of the social media users mentioned how Urfi should have been shot instead of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi mentioned that these death wishes are ‘scary’.

Earlier this year, Uorfi also opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling in an exclusive conversation with Nerws18.com. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not,” she said.

