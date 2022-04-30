Urfi Javed Channels Tiger Shroff, Responds to Trolls Criticising Her Outfits: ‘Choti Bacchi Ho Kya?’

TV actress Urfi Javed is often making headlines with her bizarre yet out-of-the-box outfits. From covering her body with flowers and photographs to wearing a transparent sheet on herself or making a dress from safety pins, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant invites trolls through her unique sense of fashion. Urfi remains unaffected by the negative comments and continues to experiment with her outfits. Recently, she wore a top that was made by melting plastic on a pan. Yes, you read it right. In a video uploaded on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “A few days back I said mein tawa pe sek ke banau kapde, meri marzi. Ye kapda meine literally chulhe pe sek ke banaya hai (I have literally made this top on gas) This is just plastic and I have melted the sides of it.”

Goes without saying, the video invited trolls and people mocked her for the bizarre outfit. “Isi wajah se plastic ban ho gaya hai (This is why plastic got banned),” a user commented, while another called Urfi “junior version of Rakhi Sawant.”

Urfi Javed recently had a message for all the people who question her fashion choices. “When people judge you for wearing what you are wearing,” read the text on the video. Moments later, Urfi and her journalist friend were seen mouthing Tiger Shroff’s famous dialogue “Choti Bachi Ho Kya (Are you a small girl).” “Met Internet’s most famous celebrity,” the Instagram Reel was captioned.

Urfi also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories.

A few days back, Urfi stepped out in a white cut-out dress flashing her cleavage and thighs. While walking and posing for the paparazzi, Urfi had a major oops moment. The clip went viral on social media. Addressing the buzz around her wardrobe malfunction, Urfi urged people not to make a fuss about it.

What do you think about this melted plastic top – fashion or disaster?

