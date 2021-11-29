Shocking! Urfi Javed Claims She Lost Rupali Ganguly's Show Anupamaa Because of Ex Paras Kalnawat

The daily soap Anupamaa has been topping TRP charts and the credit goes to the inspiring storyline and the stunning performance of its cast. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Muskaan Bamne, Paras Kalnawat, and Alpana Buch. Recently, social media heartthrob Gaurav Khanna was also roped in for the show. But not many would know that Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed was also supposed to bag a role in the show.

In an interview with ETimes, Urfi claimed that she was supposed to work with her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa but the latter requested the creative director and everyone to not cast her in the show. Paras essays the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa.

Urfi alleged that whenever there was a slight chance of her being in the show, Paras would request the team to not cast her. “Because apparently, his girlfriend, present, or ex doesn’t want us to work together,” she added.

Further in the chat, Urfi revealed the reason behind their breakup. Calling Paras “too possessive” and “kid”, Urfi stated that she wanted to split within one month of them dating. She revealed that post-break-up, Paras had got 3 tattoos of her name to woo her again. “Who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn’t going back to him just for the tattoos,” she said. Urfi asserted that even if the actor had tattoos of her name all over his body, she wouldn’t have gone back.

Urfi was last seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar. Unfortunately, Urfi did not have a long stay in the house and she was eliminated after a week. The actress is known for essaying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania, Bella in Bepannaah, and Aarti in Meri Durga. Urfi was also seen in Puncch Beat Season 2 as Mira. Apart from her work, Urfi is often in the headlines for her outfits.

