Urfi Javed Irks Netizens As She Grooves to Besharam Rang in Saffron Cut-out Top; Video Goes Viral

Urfi Javed has once again created a stir on social media as she posted a video of herself doing a sensuous walk in a saffron cut-out top on Pathaan song Besharam Rang. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has sparked a major controversy ever since the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians have opposed to Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification".

Now, Urfi has created an uproar by wearing the saffron outfit on Besharam Rang. In the video, posted by Urfi on her official Instagram account, the actress can be seen walking in the saffron cut-out top and tiny skirt paired with matching heels while Besharam Rang playing in the background.

The video has garnered backlash, with netizens trolling Urfi in the comment section. One user wrote in Hindi, “She is wearing saffron-coloured outfit just for controversy. She wants attention." Another user said, “Again, saffron colour is being insulted." “Don’t create controversy," wrote a third user.

This comes after BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha President Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against Urfi for “roaming the streets of Mumbai and exhibiting her body". Urfi, in her response, wrote in her post that that there’s no “article in the Constitution" that can actually send her to jail, and questioned the politicians asking why they don’t have anything better to do.

Urfi wrote, “I don’t even want a trial and all that bullsh*t, I’m ready to go to jail right now, if you disclose yours and your family assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where…"

