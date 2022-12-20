Urfi Javed Detained In Dubai? Here's Everything We Know

DIY expert and television actress Urfi Javed has reportedly been detained in Dubai. As reported by India Today, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was shooting a video in Dubai in a revealing outfit that landed her in trouble. The news portal also claimed that Urfi is currently being questioned by the authorities. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, a source cited by The Times of India also claimed, “She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don’t consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let’s see what happens."

News18 Showsha reached out to Urfi Javed’s team but they refrained from commenting on the issue.

Last month, Urfi also took to her Instagram stories and expressed concern regarding her UAE travel plans as Air India and AI Express issued a joint circular stating that any passport holder with a single name will not be allowed to travel to UAE. “So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname and now I’m f**ked," she had written.

Meanwhile, earlier today, it was also reported that Urfi has been diagnosed with laryngitis in Dubai. The actress confirmed the same by dropping a video on her Instagram stories in which she said, “This doctor finally diagnosed that I am suffering from laryngitis and tonsillitis.”

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in SplitsVilla. Prior to this, she also featured in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi has also worked in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

