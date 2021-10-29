Urfi Javed Attends Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in a Black Off-shoulder Gown

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed attended Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night on Thursday in a black off-shoulder gown, wearing a bold lip colour. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself in the outfit. In the video, the actress and social media influencer can be seen standing behind a curtain and then making an entry and giving different poses for the camera. “We put up this look in one day! Cannot thank my team enough for making me look fabulous! My look for filmfare achiever’s night!," she wrote in the caption.

Another Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant was also seen at the awards night. She opted for a black gown. Sharing a video of her look on Instagram, Rakhi called herself a “barbie doll".

Meanwhile, earlier, Urfi got candid about dealing with struggles in her career and having suicidal thoughts. She also made a shocking revelation where she spoke of an episode in her life when a producer forced to do a lesbian scene. “I was doing a web series where I was being told that everything is going to be suggestive. They made me perform a full-fledged lesbian scene. She kept threatening me that you have signed the contract,” Urfi was quoted as saying.

