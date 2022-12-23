Urfi Javed Dons Top Made of Can Caps, Keeps Her Denim's Button Open; Netizens Ask ‘Ye Kab Sudhregi’

You can love her or hate her but you simply cannot ignore her. We are talking about none other than Urfi Javed. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, she leaves everyone completely stunned with her choice of outfits. While Urfi’s fans often hail her for being bold and creative, there are some who often troll her for her ‘weird and bizarre’ fashion choices. Once again, Urfi Javed is getting trolled, credits to her latest outfit.

On Friday morning, Urfi took to Instagram to post yet another innovative video donning a creative outfit. In the clip, we see the diva opening a cola can’s cap to drink it. Later, we see her not throwing the can cap, but she got the idea to create an outfit from it. Next, we see Urfi looking glamorous donning a black bra and denim. And the actress also donned a one-shoulder top with her demin’s button open. With her luscious locks tied in a neat bun, the actress looked glamorous wearing dewy make up and mascara laden eyes.

Taking to the caption, Urfi wrote, “Never throwing can caps again ! ."

Soon after the video was posted, many of her fans chimed into the comments section to praise the actress’ creativity. While one fan wrote, “Quite Can-did ," another added, “This is cool one actually. Love this." A third fan added, “So innovative ❤️."

At the same time, the actress had netizens trolling her for the video. One of the comments read, “Ye kab sudhregi?" another one reads, “Pant ka button zaror kholna hota? ."Wah didi gjb ni mtlb kuch bhi ."

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently it the headlines when she cleared the air about her arrest in Dubai. She issued a statement two days after it was reported that the actress was detained in Dubai for allegedly shooting in a revealing outfit. In her statement, the Bigg Boss OTT fame clarified that the police had only arrived because of some issue with the location they were shooting at and added that it had nothing to do with her outfit.

“The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn’t extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted," Urfi Javed’s statement read.

The reports of Urfi’s detention in Dubai made headlines after a report by E-times cited a source claiming, “She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don’t consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let’s see what happens."

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in SplitsVilla. Prior to this, she also featured in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. The DIY expert has also worked in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

