Urfi Javed Dresses Up in Floral Bikini for Viral ‘Are You Ok’ Trend; Trolls Say ‘Aap Cartoon Ho’

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed, who has been making headlines owing to her eccentric sartorial choices, recently joined the viral Tik Tok trend ‘Are You Ok’. Netizens are going crazy, by creating dance videos on the trend featuring the song by Interpelas. And joining them is the internet sensation Urfi Javed who is seen flaunting her killer moves in a floral green bikini.

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram and posted a sensuous dance video on the ‘Are You Ok’ trend. The clip sees Urfi looking sexy dressed in a 3-piece bikini set as she flaunted her toned midriff while shaking a leg on the tunes of the viral trend. Speaking about her look, Urfi Javed looked glamorous as she donned a matching printed shrug. For her makeup, she kept it simple with her nude lip shade. Urfi chose beachy waves for the hairstyle and kept it open. While sharing the video on social media, the actor wrote, “Not so good with trends!! 📍 @elite_forest_retreat_karjat Hair @geetajaiswal422 #l Shot by @the_pixeleyes #reels #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #instagram”\

As soon as the actress shared the video on Instagram, scores of social media users chimed into the comments section, and some of them trolled Urfi for her bold bikini avatar. One of the users wrote, “Tum kisi cartoon se kam nahi”. The other user took a jibe at her clothes saying, “Chalo kaam se kaam faate too nahi ha”. So far, the video has garnered over 1.3 million views.

For the unversed, this is not the first time Urfi Javed has been trolled for her outfits. She was schooled a few days ago for wearing chains as a top with a mesh skirt.

The tv actress Urfi Javed, has a number of daily soaps to her credit. She became a popular face in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. In 2020, Urfi Javed joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

