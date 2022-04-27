Urfi Javed Fangirls Over Shraddha Kapoor, Regrets She Couldn’t Meet The Actress: ‘Kitni Sundar Hai Woh’

Fans often are awestruck when they see their favorite celebrity or actor in person. These are often precious moments for fans when they see their ideal star in person. One such occasion occurred with internet sensation Urfi Javed when she got to see actress Shraddha Kapoor! On Wednesday, Urfi made the headlines for fangirling over the ‘Aashiqui’ actress, and for her dressing style too. But this time, the tv actress left the netizens divided as some complemented her for her dressing style, while others wondered how she is wearing “normal clothes.”

Internet sensation Urfi Javed often makes the headlines owing to her “weird” sartorial choices. The Bigg Boss OTT star’s public appearances usually draw attention, and one of the main reasons for this is her “unusual” wardrobe choices. And recently the actress was captured by paparazzi in the city when she stepped out of a restaurant, talking about Shraddha Kapoor. In the clip, she says, “Shraddha Kapoor andar hai, (Shraddha is inside),as she tipped the shutterbugs to click the actress.” to which paps responded saying,” no, no, Urfi Javed is here.”

The TV actress looked glamorous as she donned a loosely fitted printed black T-shirt and paired it up with ripped denim shorts. Sharing her experience of seeing the actress in person, Urfi said, “No, no, I love Shraddha Kapoor, yaar, but, I couldn’t meet her. She is so very beautiful.”

The video was posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Soon after it was shared online, scores of netizens chimed into the comments section as they wondered how Urfi is seen in normal clothes. One of the comments read, “What a change in her !!!!!!,” another social media user commented, “Thank god😂😂 kapde mil gye ise….😂😂tbhi aj bhut achi lgg ri h❤️.”

One of the social media users pointed that she is a crazy fan of Shraddha. The comment read, “ye bhi meri tarah shraddha ki craziest fann hain……🔥❤️.”

Recently, the actor was also trolled for sporting a white dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Urfi Javed, 24, was first featured in the 2016 TV programme Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, and has since been in Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, all of which are available on ALTBalaji. Urfi Javed has also appeared in the TV dramas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

