Urfi Javed Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Copied Bigg Boss Diva for Her Latest Look; Pics Go Viral

Uorfi Javed is a fashion icon and there is no doubt about it. When Ranveer Singh graced Koffee With Karan earlier this year, he also praised the Bigg Boss OTT fame for her stylish outfits. However, looks like global icons are inspired by Uorfi Javed too! Recently, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift sported an outfit that was very similar to what Uorfi wore just a few days back.

The Bad Blood singer sported a black bodysuit which she paired with a bejewelled sheer skirt. Reportedly, Swift donned this outfit at the Europe Music awards. Interestingly, this comes days after Uorfi Javed was also snapped in Mumbai in a similar outfit.

Fans were quick to notice the similarity between Uorfi and Taylor’s outfits. Reacting to it, one of the social media users wrote, “Urfi really need to create brand for her fashion sense. In India people don’t understand her but in other countries her cloth will get More amount of Respect For her Creativity in Fashion Sense." Another social media user shared, “Fyi Urfi wore it first!"

Meanwhile, recently, an FIR was filed against Uorfi for allegedly ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form." Later, the actress also strongly reacted to it and lashed out at those who are filing FIRs against her. “It is so fu****g ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai that I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention," she said during her interaction with paparazzi.

“Kisi rapists ke upar itne FIR nahi ho rahe… jitna mujhe par ho rahe hai. How fu*****g ironic. People are bothered by what I wear, and they complain about it. This is not Afghanistan or the Taliban. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear? Please, f**k off," she added.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

