Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Bikini Look As She Poses In a Pool, Fans Say 'Pani Mein Bhi Aag Laga Do'

Urfi Javed’s love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all. The Bigg Boss OTT fame often makes headlines for what she wears and gets trolled for the same. However, a recent video of Urfi Javed is setting fire on social media. In the video, Urfi Javed can be seen posing in a bikini as she steps out of a swimming pool. Flaunting her wet hair and perfect curves, Urfi looks absolutely stunning in this latest video which has been shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

The video has left netizens divided. While some are calling Urfi Javed the hottest of all, others think that she is desperate to get work. “Love this girl 👧 she is beautiful amazing n too hot," one of the fans wrote. However, another social media user commented, “Desperate girl for attention which is so cheap…pls girl be decent." One of Urfi’s fans also complimented her look saying she is too hot that she can set fire even in a pool. Another comment read, “Jada hair flip karne se koi sexy nahi banjata (Flipping hair done not make you sexy)." Clearly, social media is divided over Urfi’s video.

Earlier, in an interview, Urfi Javed opened up about social media trolling due to her outfits and mentioned that she really does not care about it. “I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me,” Urfi had said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. If reports are to be believed, Urfi Javed is likely to participate in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Lock Upp which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

