Urfi Javed Gets Trolled Yet Again For Her Blue Cut-Out Top, Netizens Say 'Didi Mujse Ek Saree Le Jao'

Urfi Javed’s love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all. Each time Bigg Boss OTT fame drops her pictures or videos on social media, she leaves netizens stunned. Once again, Urfi Javed is setting fire on social media with her hottest ever looks.

On Monday, Urfi Javed took to her official Instagram account in which she can be seen grooving to her music video song Befikra. The actress flaunts her blue front cut-out top paired with pink flared pants in the video. However, looks like netizens were not really impressed with Urfi Javed’s outfit. Soon after the actress shared the video, netizens trolled her asking why does she wear such bizarre outfits. Netizens also enquired about Urfi’s fashion designer and added that her dresses are ‘too revealing’. ‘Yeh bhi kyun pehna hain (Why have you worn even this),’ one of the social media user commented. Another comment read, “Didi ek kaam kro mujse ek saree le jao or us s apni almari bhar kapde bnalo (Sister, take a saree from me and get clothes stiched from it)."

However, some of the fans also appreciated Urfi Javed’s look and called her ‘hottest’ and ‘gorgeous’.

Check out Urfi Javed’s video here:

Earlier, in an interview, Urfi Javed opened up about social media trolling due to her outfits and mentioned that she really does not care about it. “I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me,” Urfi had said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

