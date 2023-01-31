Urfi Javed never fails to leave everyone surprised with her creative fashion choices. From wearing an outfit made from bangles to wearing cell phones and wristwatches, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has done it all. On Tuesday too, Urfi was snapped by the paparazzi in the city when her outfit grabbed everyone’s attention.

Urfi left everyone completely stunned as she wore denim jeans as a top. Yes, you read it right. Urfi gave a creative twist to her jeans and wore it as a top. She accessorised her look with red earrings and tied her hair into a bun. Talking about her outfit, Urfi told paps that she had to wear her jeans like this because the outfit she was supposed to wear, ‘kharaab ho gaya tha’ at the last moment.

Urfi was snapped at a special restaurant in Juhu, which is managed and run by specially-abled people. The actress also arranged a lunch for the paparazzi at this cafe.

Just a couple of days back, Urfi Javed dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen sporting a black cone-shaped bra with golden jewellery wrapped around it. She accessorized her look with flashy gold earrings, and tied her hair into a ponytail. The actress opted for glam makeup and grabbed all eyeballs. She also wore a pitch-black skirt as she stopped and posed for the paparazzi in Bandra.

Recently, Urfi defended her choice of outfits and admitted that she is ‘doing it for attention’. “This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then?” she told E-times. She also shared that she is not the only one who is wearing ‘these kind of clothes’ and argued that there are several girls who share bikini pictures on social media. “I am just a 25-year-old who has done nothing wrong and these people are making me out to be a criminal. They are complaining about my clothes but are not willing to say anything to those who have been threatening me with murder and rape. These people don’t have a problem with my clothing, they are just here to get some attention by using my name,” the actress added.

On the work front, Urfi Javed rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori and is currently seen in SplitsVilla 14.

