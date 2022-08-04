Uorfi Javed Goes Bold Yet Again, Covers Her Breasts With Hair Extension - Check Pics

Uorfi Javed never fails to leave netizens stunned with her too-hot-to-handle looks. Each time Bigg Boss OTT fame drops her pictures or videos on social media, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. On Thursday too, Uorfi shared some bold pictures of herself on Instagram which are now setting fire to the internet.

In these latest clicks, Uorfi can be seen posing topless as she covers her breasts with fake hair extensions. She sported a high-waist blue denim and added a nose ring to her look too.

Uorfi’s pictures have left netizens completely impressed. The comment section of her post is flooded with fire emojis. “dammmnnn only urfiiiii can do thissss,” one of the fans wrote along with a red heart emoji. Another comment read, “u r the most sexiest women on the planet gorgeous.” While one of the social media users called her ‘Queen’, another person commented, ‘Angel’.

One of the netizens also compared it to Ranveer Singh’s latest nude photoshoot and wrote, “Ranveer be like- me karu to sala character dheela he.”

Just a few days back, Uorfi had dropped a video in which she was seen posing in a monokini. She paired it with a skirt which was made up of rope. Talking about her look, she told paparazzi, “I made the dress myself. I literally stitched it myself. Main kuch bhi bana leti hu, khud bhi nahi bana paati hu.”

Recently, Ranveer Singh also called Uorfi a ‘fashion icon’ when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. Later, Uorfi also reacted to the same while interacting with the paparazzi and said, “Ranveer Singh called me a fashion icon. I couldn’t believe it. I was watching a movie and suddenly I got a lot of calls from everyone. I couldn’t understand why they were calling me. They started asking me if I watched Koffee With Karan’s episode and started sending me its episode.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. Apart from this, she has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

