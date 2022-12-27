Urfi Javed Goes Topless, Hides Modesty with 'Breakfast' Plate; Netizen Says ‘Sunny Leone Ki Behen’

Urfi Javed is continuing to make the headlines all thanks to her unique sartorial choice. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, she leaves everyone completely stunned with her choice of outfits. While Uorfi’s fans often hail her for being bold and creative, there are some who often troll her for her ‘weird and bizarre’ fashion choices. Once again, Urfi Javed is getting trolled, but not for what she is wearing, but for going topless!

In a video posted by Urfi Javed on her official Instagram handle, we see the Bigg Boss OTT fame posing topless, as she holds a plate of pancakes in one hand and a glass of orange juice in the other, to hide her modesty. The actress oozed oomph posing in a black figure-hugging skirt. With a chunky necklace on, Urfi posed for the camera while she sat on a couch. With her shiny locks open, Urfi donned her signature dewy makeup to go with her look. Taking to the captions, Urfi wrote, “breakfast!"

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, netizens started trolling her for her outfit. One of the social media users commented, “Sunny Leone ki behen," another added, “Wrong use of feminism rights." A third comment reads, “Hey maa Mata jee 🙈 🙈 🙊 🙉 🙊."

At the same time, several others liked her creativity. One of the social media users commented, “My Diva, my inspiration," another fan added, “Beauty beauty beauty with surprises ❤️❤️❤️." A third fan added, “Wow wow 🔥."

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she had said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi has also featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

