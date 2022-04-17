Urfi Javed Hides Her Face at Airport, Fans Are Amazed as She Is ‘Fully Clothed’; See Video

Urfi Javed has made a mark for herself. She is always grabbing headlines. Even though more often than not she is trolled for her clothes and for the experiment she does with her clothing, she is in no mood to pay heed to the trolls and stop anytime soon. However, last night seems to be one rare occasion where the Bigg Boss OTT contestant was seen in what people termed as ‘normal clothes’. And this has left netizens amazed.

Urfi was seen wearing a slit green dress, and an oversized denim jacket as she hurried towards the airport. This time, she did not want to pose and even requested the paps to not capture her. The reason- she had oiled her hair! She explained how she has shikakai oil all over her head, and even tried to cover herself with the jacket as the paps clicked her pictures, all the while talking to her and complimenting that she is still looking gorgeous. See the video here:

But, thanks to this appearance, netizens have now been showing their amazement at the fact that Urfi can also wear what can be called ‘normal’ clothing. A user wrote, “What’s the date today, 30 February?? 😂😂Miraculously, she’s fully clothed,” while another said, “Full covered dress 😱 OMG……” There were also comments like ‘Wow!!! I’ve never seen her wearing a dress!!! Proper dress!!!’, ‘For the first time she is wearing full dress that’s why she is hiding her face?’ and ‘Pehli baar kuch thodha dhang ke kapde pehene toh itna sharmaa rahi😂’.

Urfi Javed has almost always been criticised for her clothes. She has been trolled by even other celebs and her clothes have been called ‘distasteful’. Urfi has always hit back at such comments and has continued to be how she pleases to be.

