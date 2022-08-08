Urfi Javed Hits Back At Chahatt Khanna Over ‘Cheap Publicity’ Remark

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has always been in the limelight for her fashion sense and weird outfits. Her out-of-the-box clothes have often grabbed eyeballs. While many call her bold, there are also a few who dislike her fashion choices. The latest celebrity to criticize Urfi is actress Chahatt Khanna.

Recently, Urfi was spotted in Mumbai in a yellow sheer dress with bikini top. Chahatt shared her photos online and wrote, “Who wears this? And on the streets? I mean would anyone remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is the Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you are promoting for our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom.”

Urfi Javed was quick enough to give a befitting reply and attacked Chahatt’s personal life. She wrote, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also, if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview, which is none of your business. You’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. Chahatt Khanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your two divorces, dating way younger men so why judge me?”

Later, Urfi Javed also shared an old photo of Chahatt Khanna, in which the actress was seen posing in a backless outfit. Sharing the photo, Urfi wrote, “So you’re allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see? Social media pe toh asli log Nahi hote na? You are jealous of my love and also you are a bully. I feel sad for your daughter. What kind of mother do they have?”.

Urfi also added, “At least I earn my own money and not living off my 2 ex-husband’s alimony! Chahatt Khanna I ain’t coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol.”

Chahatt, who didn’t want to be a part of the argument anymore, wrote, “I don’t need to be a part of this drama but it’s essential to let my followers know, people talk and few bark a lot, but people who know me they know I’ve worked hard to come here and achieve a lifestyle and not alimony, please go check records first before talking, haven’t taken a single penny ever, also my divorce could have been easily targeted, everyone knows about this. But people with class would never do that, also I’m not expecting class from classless people nor paid media.”

Chahatt Khanna is a well-known face of the television industry and has worked in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Urfi Javed rose to fame with Karan Johar-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Though she was eliminated in the first week, her fashion game has now become the talk of the town.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here