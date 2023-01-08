CHANGE LANGUAGE
Urfi Javed Is In Complete Awe As She Meets Javed Akhtar, Calls Him 'My Grandfather'

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 12:10 IST

Urfi Javed says meeting Javed Akhtar was 'so warm'.

Urfi Javed jokes about meeting her 'grandfather' Javed Akhtar recently at the airport. Read on to know what she has to say.

Urfi Javed has been often been asked if she is veteran poet-lyricist, Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter because of the usage of the word ‘Javed’ in both their names. On Sunday morning, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram handle and shared how she met Akhtar at the airport. Sharing a picture with the legendary lyricist, the DIY expert joked about meeting her ‘grandfather’. She also praised Akhtar and shared how he was ‘so warm’ with all his fans at the airport.

“Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies but he didn’t refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I’m in awe,” Urfi wrote.

Urfi Javed is known for her DIY fashion choices. She never fails to leave fans completely stunned with her bold choice of outfits. Urfi recently made an appearance on Rithvik Dhanjani’s show, Datebaazi. Besides this, she is also being loved for her appearance in MTV Splitsvilla. Prior to this, she also featured in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. The DIY expert has also worked in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

Recently, Honey Singh also praised Urfi and hinted at a possible collaboration between the two in the future. When asked if fans will ever get to see Urfi in one of his future music videos, Singh nodded positively and told Filmibeat, “Haan definitely agar koi gaana badhiya sa bana jisme mujhe lage ki woh Poora accha nibha sakti hain toh definitely, why not? I’m wishing her all the luck and support.”

first published:January 08, 2023, 12:08 IST
last updated:January 08, 2023, 12:10 IST
