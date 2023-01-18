Urfi Javed’s Jaw-Dropping Look With Long Braid Reminds Her Fans of Rapunzel

Urfi Javed’s name is synonymous with unconventional and bold fashion. The internet sensation knows how to make heads turn and hog all the limelight with her quirky and unusual sartorial choices. She has never shied away from expressing herself freely and can be often spotted wearing clothes representing her out-of-the-box ideas. On multiple occasions, she has ditched regular outfits and covered herself up with things ranging from razor blades to mobile phones. On Wednesday too, the actress set the internet ablaze with her latest look. She posed in front of the camera by covering herself up in a long hair braid.

Urfi Javed shared a video where she ditched her clothes for an elaborate long braid. She wore mid-waist black bikini bottoms and black high heels. In the video, she can be seen covering her torso with her hand and braid. She added Sanket Panchal’s Eyes on You X Zara Zara song mix in the background and can be seen grooving to its beats. In the caption, the Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote, “I like what I see”.

Needless to say, her stunning snippet broke the internet and set the mercury levels soaring high. Many of her fans gushed at the video. One wrote, “Rapunzel in 2023”, while another wrote, “Say whatever, but she slays every time”. Several social media users also dropped red heart, heart-eyed and fire emojis in the comment section as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed’s Instagram timeline is filled with pictures and videos of her unique sartorial choices. Recently, she gave feather outfits a twist and posted this clip of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

On the work front, Urfi Javed gained popularity after her stint at Bigg Boss 15. She has previously worked in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News here