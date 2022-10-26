Urfi Javed Lands in Legal Trouble for 'Sexually Explicit' Music Video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori'

Urfi Javed, who often engages the headlines for her eccentric sense of style, is once again in the limelight. However, this time she landed in trouble for her recently launched music video – Haye Haye Yeh Majboori which was launched on October 11.

According to a report in ETimes, an anonymous complaint was filed against the TV star in Delhi for “publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.” The complaint was made on October 23 and the actress is yet to respond to it.

In the music video, Urfi was seen in a sensuous avatar dressed up in a red saree. The song has garnered a plethora of engagement and crossed over 8 million digital views. It has been trending on YouTube ever since it came out.

Prior to Haye Haye Majboori’s release, Urfi kept her fans glued to their social media by sharing glimpses from the song.

Urfi Javed continues to do what she does best. The actress has garnered a massive fanbase and has turned into a fashion icon for many. Meanwhile, she is busy promoting her song. She was seen recently grooving over her new song along with Siddharth Kannan who posted a video on his Instagram reels.

The recreated track has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta and sung by Shruti Rane for Saregama Music. The lyrics have been written by Rajesh Manthan. The song video on YouTube is described as, “Internet sensation Urfi Javed sizzles in a never seen before avatar in ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori”. It was Lata Mangeshkar who gave her voice to the original track composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and written by Verma Malik for the movie Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

