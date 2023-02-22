CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Urfi Javed Leaves Netizens Amazed With Bleached Eyebrows, Dons Glittery Cut-Out Top That Reads 'Dirty'
1-MIN READ

Urfi Javed Leaves Netizens Amazed With Bleached Eyebrows, Dons Glittery Cut-Out Top That Reads 'Dirty'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 21:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Urfi Javed is here with yet another eccentric outfit. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed left everyone amazed as she bleached her eyebrows, and donned a top with the text 'dirty.' The Bigg Boss OTT diva got brutally trolled for her outfit.

Urfi Javed is known for her weird sartorial choices. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT diva steps out, she makes headlines for her out of the box outfits. The TV actress is often seen getting clicked by paparazzi in her ‘hatke’ outfits and she never fails to impress her fans with her experimental clothing. Maintaining the trajectory, Urfi made yet another notable appearance in the city, leaving her fans amazed! The actress bleached her eyebrows and donned a cut out top that reads ‘dirty.’

In a video posted on popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Urfi is seen donning a glitter filled cut out top. The actress looks amazing in long cargo pants as she tied her hair in two side pony tails. Urfi flaunted her super toned wais during her latest outing. With large hoop earrings on, Urfi looked stunning in the new look. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the internet sensation. One fan wrote, " ❤️," another added, " Ariana Grande ultra Pro max." A third social media user added, " Urfi Didi ."

At the same time, several netizens trolled her for the outfit. One of the social media user wrote,"Could have done so much better ," another comment reads, " And back wid crap ideas." Another comment reads, “Pagal ladki ye kab sudhregi ."

