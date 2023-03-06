Urfi Javed never ceases to surprise the internet with her unique sartorial choices. From wearing an outfit made of bangles to including cell phones and sim cards in her OOTDs, she has proved time and again that she is a true fashionista. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is known for her DIY outfits. From wearing an attire made up of chains to a top made of can caps; Urfi has done it all. On Monday too, Urfi was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai, but this time, it wasn’t her outfit that caught everyone’s attention!

The Bigg Boss OTT fame was spotted visiting Olive Bar in Khar, and needless to say she looked smoking hot in a leather dress that only covered her breasts and the lower half of her body. But, what caught everyone’s attention isn’t her outfit but her unique hairstyle. The internet sensation had her hair tied in a braid, however, it wasn’t the regular braid. It stood parallel to her face as she posed for the paparazzi. Take a look at the pics here:

(Photo Credits: Viral Bhayani)

As seen in the above pics, Urfi looks smoking hot in the red leather outfit, with her signature mascara laden eyes, matching lip colour with her outfit and a pair of high heels. The TV actress’ dress featured a long skirt in the lower part, however, the upper part of her ensemble just covered her modesty.

This is not the first time that Urfi is getting trolled for her choice of outfit. The actress is often snapped in her bold outfits when a section of the audience express their disappointment with her. In a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

“Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do,” she told The Dirty Magazine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her participation in the show so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here