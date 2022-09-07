Urfi Javed Loses Cool After Paps Comment on Her Backless Dress: 'Apni Girlfriend Aur Maa-Behen...'

Urfi Javed, who is known for wearing bold and risque outfits, lost her temper at a event recently when paparazzi passed judgement on her dress. Urfi was attending Sunny Leone’s event ‘Naach Baby,’ where she arrived in a sexy olive green backless dress.

Urfi was posing on the red carpet when she heard paps commenting on her outfit. Needless to say, the actress got extremely upset about it and gave an earful to the photographers. A video of the same has now gone viral on social media.

Urfi said, “Guys I am not coming here for this. Tumhein agar comment karna hai na toh apni girlfriend aur maa-behen ke ghar pe jaake karo. Mere kapdon pe koi comment nahi karega. (If you want to comment, go to your girlfriend or mother or sister’s house to comment on them. No one will comment on my clothes anymore.) One more comment from any one of you and that’s it. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back?”

Meanwhile, Urfi was recently present at the grand launch party of Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa 10, where she reportedly had a nasty fight with her ex Paras Kalnawat, who is one of the contestants on the dancing reality show this year.

According to a report in ETimes, Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat tried to be cordial with each other at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s grand launch party. Sources present at the party informed the outlet that initially, Urfi and Paras both maintained distance and avoided colliding with each other. However, this couldn’t last for long and they finally came face-to-face. The two started on a good note but soon ended up getting into an argument. When the conversation seemed to be going nowhere, someone from Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa’s team house intervened and became a peacemaker.

