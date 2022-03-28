Urfi Javed Loses Her Cool After a Guard Stopped Her From Entering Venue: 'What Nonsense Is This'

Urfi Javed was seen lashing out in front of the paparazzi after she was denied entry by a guard at an event where she was invited. On Monday, Bigg Boss OTT fame stepped out to attend an event. However, the guard failed to recognise her and asked her to not pose in front of the gate for the paparazzi. This left Urfi Javed irked, was then lashed out at the event manager and her team for not communicating things properly.

“Where’s Abhinay (supposedly the event manager) What the f**k is this? Then why am I even here? Next time if this happens, I’ll f*****g walk away right now. What nonsense is this? No one can come and talk to me like this, especially when you have f*****g have called me here. Tell Sanjit (her PR) this right now, I am going back," Urfi screamed.

Soon after, some staff members came in to try to calm down Urfi, but she told them that it was very insulting. She also asked them to be respectful towards paps who work under the bright son all the time. “Then what nonsense is this. Yeh sab baatein mere aane se pehle honi chahiye, ya nahi honi chahiye. I do not like all this. Now, will you tell me where I am supposed to go. Even these photographers are standing here in the heat, even they have some respect. If you’re calling them, you need to be f****g respectful to them as well," Urfi added.

Urfi then left the venue and posed for the paparazzi outside. When staff members requested her to return, she refused. “I am going back. It’s just that they came for my photographs, I am giving them and I am going back. I do not want to talk. They disrespected me and told me to f*** out of the gate, what nonsense is this. Your bodyguards are coming here to shoo me and the media away. Chaar-chaar bodyguards aa rahe hain hum logon ko bhagaane ko, this is not done," Urfi said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

