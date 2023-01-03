Urfi Javed Makes 1st Appearance After Saying Politician's Comment Making Her 'Suicidal', Hides From Cameras

Urfi Javed often lands in trouble thanks to her sartorial choices. The Bigg Boss OTT star recently hit the headlines when a politician strongly slammed her for displaying her body out in public. The MP also filed FIR against her. BJP leader and State President of Mahila Morcha Chitra Wagh has been lashing out at Urfi and alleging her of spreading nudity and she should stop soon or else strict action will be taken against her. Reacting to the same, Urfi issued a statement on social media that her comments is making the actress ‘suicidal.’ After her statement on social media, Urfi Javed made her first appearance in the city and she was seen hiding her face from the cameras.

In the pictures clicked by papaprazzi, Urfi is seen sans makeup at a restaurant with her friend. The actress has a scar around her under eye, which she posted on social media previously. The actress even said that the scar was left after she went for taking under eye fillers. In the pics, She even gestures of eating as she looks at paparazzi. Check out her pics here:

Earlier in the day, Urfi Javed reacted to Chitra Wagh’s comments on her and is saying that it is making her suicidal and she knows if she will speak against them she will be killed. Urfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote a long note that speaks she is mentally disturbed and doesn’t deserve this uncalled trauma.

Urfi wrote, “I know it’s quite dangerous uploading stuff against POLITICIANS, but then these people are making me suicidak anyways so either I kill myself ior say my mind and get killed by them 🙂 But again hi, I didn’t start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f***ing reason.".

Prior to this, Chitra in her tweet had said, " What’s happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible. On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion".

