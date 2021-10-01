Urfi Javed Poses in a Bra and Loose Pants at Airport, Gets Brutally Trolled for Her Outfit

Actress, social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was clicked at the airport today, wearing a brown bra with high waist loose pants of the matching colour. She also carried a cream shade long coat over it. Urfi tied her hair neatly in a plait.

Many social media users questioned her choice of clothes and some even termed it outrageous. An Instagram user commented, “She needs to have a very good costume designer really badly. Please anyone recommend her a good one (sic)."

The actress is famous for giving her outfits a controversial spin each time. Earlier, she was clicked at the airport sporting a cropped denim jacket, revealing her bra underneath.

In a recent conversation with News18, Urfi talked about her choices of clothes and why she doesn’t care about being trolled.

“These trolls shouldn’t be given any attention. They are people who are dissatisfied with their own lives. In the times that we are living in, it is very easy to put a woman down. Women are trying to break the patriarchy but people are not ready to accept it. Most of the trolling happen for females. Even if they are working, that is being attacked by trolls. When actors like Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor went for a vacation, they got trolled. If a male actor goes no one says anything."

