Urfi Javed on Being Called 'Cheap' For Wearing Bikini: If Star-Kid Wears it, They're Hot Apparently

Actress Urfi Javed’s Bigg Boss OTT might have been cut short before expected, but she has managed to make a name for herself due to her unique sartorial choices. Urfi, who has a strong social media presence, often courts controversy and trolling by wearing bold and out-of-the-box outfits. The actress often slams trolls on social media, saying that the harsh criticism only makes her more confident. Recently, Urfi called out the double standards meted out to television actors and star-kids, after she was called ‘cheap’ for wearing a bikini.

She shared a screenshot of an online portal which called Jahnvi Kapoor an ‘island girl’ and complimented her picture from her Maldives vacation. She wrote, “Headline for a star-kid." On the other hand, she also shared a screengrab of a Hindi news portal that said that Urfi was wearing a ‘tiny’ choli with her lehenga. The article also pointed out that netizens were calling her ‘Besharam’ or shameless. Urfi captioned it, “Headline when you’re not a star-kid!"

She then shared a video where she could be seen saying, “I wear a bikini I am cheap and I show skin, when a star kid wears a bikini they are hot ‘apparently.'"

Urfi often shares bold pictures on Instagram. She recently shared a picture in a dark red lehenga choli with a headgear. She captioned the post, “You cannot compete with me. I want you to win too," with heart emojis.

She also shared a Reel video in the same outfit on Instagram. In the video, the actress could be seen twirling in the lehenga.

Meanwhile, Urfi is best known for shows like Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania, Bepanaah, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Chandra Nandini. She was last seen on TV in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.