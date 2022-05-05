Urfi Javed on Being Trolled for Her Fashion: 'Being Compared to Zendaya or Kendall Jenner Isn't A Bad Thing' | Exclusive

Urfi Javed has worked in TV shows like Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and Chandra Nandhini. After these shows, the actress was chosen for Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar and now she is an internet sensation. The actress often makes headlines for her sartorial choices, “weird" sense of fashion, and is trolled on social media. In an interview with News18.com, Urfi opened up about how she handles social media trolls and criticism.

The social media star told News18, “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not."

Recently, Farah Khan Ali called her dressing sense “distasteful" to which the actress responded via her social media posts. We asked Urfi what made her respond to it since she doesn’t get bothered by such comments, and she said, “I just felt that it was very uncalled for. Very unnecessary."

She added, “Terms like distasteful or cheap or whatever, they say, it just shows that you have a sense of entitlement within you. That’s why you think that you are so tasteful that you can say other people are distasteful. Whatever others are doing is distasteful because you think you are tasteful enough. But who gave you the right to do that? Who made you to judge of it? I know what’s my journey. I know what struggles I’m going through. I know how many difficulties I’m enduring every day to be where I am. You have all the rights actually to call me whatever you want, then clearly I have all the rights to defend myself. So, be prepared for that. I love peace but if a b**ch is gonna come at me I’m gonna give it back to her.”

The actress came into the limelight with her OTT debut in Bigg Boss OTT. On being asked if she is still friends with the stars from the show, she said, “Of course, I still talk to Nishant, Akshara and Divya Aggarwal. All of us try to stay in touch with each other.”

Talking about her sartorial choices, one of her looks was compared to that of Hollywood star Zendaya. When we asked how she feels about being compared to the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, she said, “To be honest, I do not want to be compared with anyone. I am just being myself. Yes, I do take inspiration, sorry copy hi keh lo, copy karti hoon main. But, theek hai yaar, kaun nahi karta hai copy. Kaunsa aisa Indian designer hai jo nahi karta hai copy… (Say copy, I do copy people. But it’s okay, who doesn’t? Which Indian designer doesn’t copy?) Because things are not available to people like us, and I love fashion. I love Zendaya, so being compared to her or Kendall Jenner is not a bad thing. I love both of them.”

As Urfi creates all her outfits on her own, on being asked which is her favourite dress, the actress replied, “I cannot decide. How can you choose between your kids? With every outfit, I spend my time, so much effort and energy, I really cannot choose.”

In a recent video, the actress was seen fangirling over Shraddha Kapoor, and she regrets not meeting her. On being questioned if she has similar experiences of meeting any stars, she said, “Not really, to be very honest. I like a lot of people. But I don’t meet anyone. Aisi koi starstruck nahi hoti hoon… ( I don’t get starstruck) but I appreciate people. Shraddha is a cute girl, very pretty girl. She is very down to earth, but I didn’t have the courage to go and say Hi to her. But I just like appreciating people, that’s it."

Urfi’s sense of style becomes the talk of the town, every time she steps out of her home. On being asked about where she gets the inspiration for designing her clothes. “Yaar yeh bata dungi toh sab nahi chale jayenge waha, us jagah jahan main jaati hoon inspiration ke liye… batana hi nahi hai… mujhe nahi batana.. tum log apni inspiration khud dhundo…” (If I will tell this, then everyone will go to the same place for inspiration. I don’t want to tell. Please should find their inspiration on their own).

Asked how would she like to summarize her journey, the actress said, “I am just getting started. I can not summarise my journey. I’ve not even started yet. There are so many things to do.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.