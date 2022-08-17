Urfi Javed On Dragging Chahatt Khanna’s Divorce In Their Brawl: 'It Was Very Low of Me'

When it comes to fashion, no one can compete with Urfi Javed. She is highly renowned for both her eccentric and bold fashion choices. Urfi never ceases to make headlines for her creative imagination in fashion. However, lately, the fashionista made the headlines for other reasons. After her social media tiff with the television actor Chahatt Khanna, Urfi now in an interaction with the paparazzi said that it was ‘low of her’ to drag her divorce.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Urfi said, “I was wrong. I shouldn’t have commented on her divorces. It was very low of me. No matter what anyone says I should keep my calm and I should stand for what I believe in. So that was wrong on my part.” Following this, the paparazzo said that she commented on your clothes, Urfi immediately replied, “Poori duniya karti hai (The whole world does it).”

For those unaware, Urfi Javed and Chahat Khanna got into a conflict on social media in which both the celebrities took pot shots at each other. On August 6, Chahatt shared a picture of Urfi on her Instagram space and penned, “Who wears this? And on the streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity. Is Indian media so vulnerable? It's easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom.”

Post this, Urfi retaliated by saying, “I did not judge you for your two divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?” She also accused her of buying followers. Furthermore, she cleared that she was dressed up for an interview and that how she dresses is none of her business.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here