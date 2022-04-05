Urfi Javed Once Accused Her Former Beau Paras Kalnawat of Not Allowing Her Entry In Anupamaa

Urfi Javed rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT. The 24-year-old actress has also dated Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat in the past. However, do you know Urfi once accused Paras of now allowing her entry in the popular Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa?

In November last year, Urfi Javed made some explosive claims during an interview with ETimes. She alleged that her former boyfriend Paras Kalnawat asked the makers of the show Anupamaa to not cast her. “We were supposed to work together in a show, I guess Anupamaa only. He requested the creative director and everyone to not cast me in the show. Whenever there is even a slight chance of me being in the show, he would request the team to not cast me. Because apparently, his girlfriend present or ex would not like it,” Urfi had said.

In the same interview, Urfi Javed also talked about her relationship with Paras Kalnawat. She said that Paras was a ‘kid’ when they were dating and that he was very ‘possessive’. “Just one month after my relationship with him, I wanted to break up with him. We were too opposite. He was a kid. Maybe he had a very protective childhood or whatever, he didn’t understand how things work. He was a kid. He was very possessive. I just couldn’t take that relationship anymore,” the actress had added.

Urfi and Paras started dating each other in 2017 but they broke up soon.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed has also been making headlines for her fresh war of words with Kashmera Shah. It all started after Sussanne Khan’s sister and designer Farah Khan Ali recently commented on one of Urfi’s videos and called her dressing ‘distasteful’. Following this, even Kashmera commented that ‘such people are famous only on Instagram’. Urfi later replied to it later saying, “I am famous on Instagram, not in real life, but you are not in both places".

