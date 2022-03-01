Urfi Javed Talks About Doing Nude Scenes in Movies: ‘If It’s A Project Like A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film...’

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed, who is renowned for her eccentric sense of style and speaking her mind unapologetically, in a recent interview with Koimoi, shared her views on whether she will ever do naked scenes in films. She also revealed about the deciding factor, if she agrees to do so.

Urfi who was recently featured in the Punjabi music video, Befikra, during the promotions of the song shared his views about baring it all for a film.

“Why would I just want to go nude? Not for the sake of it, I wouldn’t do it just because you want to see me naked. Not for that. But if it’s required, (really) required, a good movie where people will actually see my acting – I’m way more than just my clothes and I feel I am talented, I am a good actor – if given a chance I would definitely think about it a lot. Might even say no initially,” said Urfi.

The 25-year-old tv actress also shared she might risk doing it for a ‘good project’, like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

“But if it is a good, good, good project, like that level project of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film – I would completely trust him (the director) for that. You have to have that kind of trust in the director as well that he wouldn’t make you do it just so people can see me naked and he would sell that film on that scene. He wouldn’t do that, “ said Urfi.

“From a good filmmaker, I wouldn’t accept them to sell a film on my nude scene, but if it’s there, required, I would trust them for that,” she added.

Urfi Javed often makes headlines because of her love for bizarre and weird outfits.Earlier on Monday, took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen grooving to her music video song Befikra. In the video, the actress flaunted her blue front cut-out top paired with pink flared pants in the video.

However, the netizens were not really impressed with Urfi Javed’s outfit. Soon after the actress shared the video, netizens trolled her asking why does she wear such bizarre outfits. Netizens also enquired about Urfi’s fashion designer and added that her dresses are ‘too revealing’. ‘Yeh bhi kyun pehna hain (Why have you worn even this),’ one of the social media user commented. Another comment read, “Didi ek kaam kro mujse ek saree le jao or us s apni almari bhar kapde bnalo (Sister, take a saree from me and get clothes stiched from it)."

On the work front, Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

