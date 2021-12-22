Urfi Javed Opens up on Marriage Plans: 'Muslim Men Want Their Women to Behave in Certain Way'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has opened up on her marriage plans saying what kind of man she sees her happy ever after with. She also reacted to the trolling she receives for her bold looks and sensuous images on social media.

She said, “I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is because I don’t behave the way they expect me to as per their religion.”

On marrying, Urfi said, “I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don’t believe in Islam and I don’t follow any religion, so I don’t care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want to.”

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Urfi had said that she thought she was trolled for her outfits because of her religion and how she faced restrictions with clothing choices in her own family while she was growing up.

“There is so much more to me than my clothes. Why don’t people talk about me or my work? I have realised that no matter what I do, people will say things. I belong to a conservative Muslim family and for the longest time, I was told what I have to wear. I wasn’t allowed to wear jeans. My chest would always have to be covered with a duppata. This made me a rebel and today I will wear whatever I want to," Urfi had told us.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.