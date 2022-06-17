Urfi Javed Pairs Lavender Jacket with Silver Co-Ord Skirt Set After Making Heads Turn in Flower Costume; See Pics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Urfi Javed was seen today flaunting her toned physique in a silver shimmery bralette and skirt, which she topped with a lavender jacket

Entertainment Bureau

Urfi Javed, who had recently changed her name to Uorfi, has always been making heads turn with her choice of fashion. While many criticize her for the clothes she wears, no one can deny that she carried the most risqué outfits with the utmost confidence. Today, the Bigg Boss OTT actress visited a restaurant in Mumbai, and for that she paired a shimmery silver bralette with a skirt of the same material and topped it with a lavender jacket.

The actress looked every bit confident in the outfit, as she posed for paps. She did a high ponytail for her hair, and accessorised her look with silver heels and lavender earrings. Check out her pictures here:

That’s not all. Earlier, the actress taken to her Instagram and flaunted her flower bikini look. She literally just wore yellow flowers over her lingerie, and posed confidently. She captioned the post as, “Once upon a time there lived a bad b*tch! The end !” See the post here:

Several people commented on the picture. One person commented, “Phool hu gulaab ka chameli ka mat samajhna. Aashiq tu tumhara saheli ka mat samajhna.” Another wrote, “her creativity is above the sky 😘” Another comment read, “Tum yar kuchh alag hii label ki ho. Tumara jesha lagta aabhi koi hai hii nhi india me. Jai aapki urfi”

Urfi Javed has often been criticised for her fashion choices, but she has never been deterred from standing out from the crowd. She has been a favourite for paps, who never miss clicking her pictures.

first published:June 17, 2022, 22:42 IST