Urfi Javed Poses in Long Dress with Deep Neckline Before Her Birthday

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed, who is known for her outfit choices, recently took to Instagram to share new pictures of herself. In the pictures, the actress and social media influencer can be seen dressed in a long pink dress with deep neckline and slit that also has a dupatta.

Sharing the pictures, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant wrote alongside, “My my birthday is coming ! Not usually excited for birthdays but this year I’m turning 25! Who else was born in October ? Are you a Libra like me too?"

Urfi, who has a strong social media presence, often courts controversy and trolling by wearing bold and out-of-the-box outfits. The actress often slams trolls on social media, saying that the harsh criticism only makes her more confident. Recently, Urfi called out the double standards meted out to television actors and star-kids, after she was called ‘cheap’ for wearing a bikini.

She shared a screenshot of an online portal which called Jahnvi Kapoor an ‘island girl’ and complimented her picture from her Maldives vacation. She wrote, “Headline for a star-kid." On the other hand, she also shared a screengrab of a Hindi news portal that said that Urfi was wearing a ‘tiny’ choli with her lehenga. The article also pointed out that netizens were calling her ‘Besharam’ or shameless. Urfi captioned it, “Headline when you’re not a star-kid!"

Meanwhile, Urfi is best known for shows like Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania, Bepanaah, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Chandra Nandini. She was last seen on TV in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot.

